On Sunday 7th August 2022, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis presided during Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of Holy Transfiguration in Coventry. Concelebrating with His Grace Biahop Iakovos was the Priest-in-charge Protopresbyter Theodoros Polyviou and Deacons Panteleimon Maxfield and Konstantinos Mamouris. His Excellency Andreas Kakouris, the High Commissioner of Cyprus, Coventry’s Mayor Councillor Maton and his Lady Mayoress Angela Maton as well as the Local MP, Miss Zarah Sultana also attended the service. The festive day concluded with a hospitable reception at the Church’s hall.