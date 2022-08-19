Police are releasing images of four people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries following the theft of items from a shop in Potters Bar.

On Saturday 6 August at around 3.30pm, hundreds of pounds worth of food supplements were stolen from Holland and Barrett in Darkes Lane.

PC Dan Hill said: “We would like to speak to the people pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time of the theft and may have information that can assist our enquiries.

“If you are pictured or you have information that could identify these individuals please get in touch.”

You can get in touch by emailing Dan Hill, report information online or via web chat or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/63183/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (Opens in a new window)

