The inspection of the borough’s children’s services department last month also found care leavers live in stable and safe accommodation and have access to the help they need.

There was also a focus on ensuring people leaving care were helped to develop key skills so they could live independently and successfully on their own.

The Council is also effective at ensuring care leavers have access to employment and training opportunities and ensuring their emotional and physical needs are met in a creative and innovative way.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, said: “Enfield Council is ambitious and determined to ensure children and young people in its care achieve the best possible outcomes in life.

“We are committed to help these children and young people thrive by giving them the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in the world and we are working tirelessly to ensure they can achieve their aspirations.

“I am delighted with the result of the Ofsted inspection which reflects the hard work and dedication of our committed staff.”