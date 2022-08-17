Part of the roof of a bungalow was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from the property. He was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.

Station Commander Chris Davidson, who was at the scene, said: “Our 999 Control Officers gave fire survival guidance to the resident who was then rescued by firefighters when they arrived.

“Vehicle access was restricted as the bungalow was located at the bottom of the garden of another property, so they were unable to use an aerial appliance.

“Crews worked hard in arduous conditions to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.”

The Brigade was called at 0238 and the fire was under control by 0346. Fire crews from Southgate, Edmonton and Tottenham fire stations were at the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a secondary smouldering fire outside the property.