Eight Greek Cypriots, who were on board a boat in the sea area of Pomos, northeast of Pafos, have been rescued on Monday by the marine police.

A police spokesperson said that an information was received about a drifting vessel in the sea area of Pomos, which appeared to have suffered a mechanical failure.

The Port and Marine Police acted immediately and the vessel was towed to the port of Latchi. Eight people were on board, four of whom swam and arrived to land safely, while the remaining four were taken by boat to the port of Latchi. All people on board are unharmed.

It is noted that strong winds were blowing in the area.