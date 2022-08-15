Bishop’s Stortford came from a goal down to win on the opening day of the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division, thanks to two goals in six second half minutes at the R & D Advisors UK Stadium against Haringey Borough. Visiting skipper Rakim Richards gave Boro the lead in the first half, before Frankie Merrifield and Ollie Peters turned the game on its head to pick up three points.

Terrell Egbri had the first chance of the match, from a tight angle he couldn’t hit the target with a shot that was always rising. Peters played a through ball to Ryan Charles in space on the left wing, and his cross was headed narrowly over the bar by Merrifield in the middle. Anthony Church put in a brilliant close range block to deny Kaylen Hinds in the box from a left wing cut back, before Richards turned and fired home from close range following a knock down from a corner. Parts of the ground thought the Blues had found an equaliser before the break, but Ollie Peters was flagged offside when he smashed home after Darren Foxley’s strike ricocheted off the post.

Charles too thought he had equalised, only for the referee to pull it back for a handball in the build up before the winger beat the keeper. Jay Porter crossed from deep to Egbri in the middle, but his side-foot half-volley went over the bar from close range. Jack Giddens’ huge goal kick bounced towards the Haringey 18 yard box, and Merrifield beat Luke Mewitt to the ball and found the net with a cheeky header over the keeper’s head. And just six minutes later, Peters had given the Blues the lead, Egbri’s cross from the left came to him on the edge of the box, the first shot was blocked, but he volleyed home via a deflection on the goal line. Giddens produced a great low save to preserve the lead, diving to his left to palm Alphanso Kennedy’s shot round the post, and from the corner, Richards rose highest at the near post but his glancing header went wide. Anthony Mendy’s shot from the edge of the box went high and wide, as the visitors pushed for a late equaliser. Kennedy beat the offside trap to run in behind but took the wrong option by trying to chip Giddens and couldn’t find the target. Sam Robbins – voted as the Blues player of the match by guest of honour Michael Watson MBE – flew in to block Kennedy’s low strike in the box, to secure the three points.

https://t.co/7nMQimTgZE