Cypriot gymnasts Ilias Georgiou and Marios Gergiou secured the gold and the bronze medal respectively in Men’s Horizontal Bar final, a huge success for Cyprus delegation at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ilias Georgiou with an amazing performance scored 14,466 points, with a difficulty score of 5,900 and an execution score of 8,566, taking the top spot and the gold medal.

Marios Georgiou, who scored 14,133 points, with difficulty score 5,800 points and execution score 8,333 points secured the 3rd place and the bronze medal. Australian Tyson Bull, who scored 14,233 points won the silver medal.

This is the seventh medal for the Cyprus Commonwealth Games Committee delegation to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with two gold, one silver and four bronze.