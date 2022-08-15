“I’ve discovered I’m just above normal on the pre-diabetic scale, so I’m going to cut down on sugar. I would have had no idea if I hadn’t had a health screening” – Danielle, Whetstone, 55

At our local health screenings, you can check your blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and more for free.

If you're over 40 and live, work or study in Barnet, spare 20 minutes of your time now for a healthier tomorrow: https://www.barnet.gov.uk/healthscreen, you can check your blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and more for free.