Barnet Council has urged the Government to deliver on promises of supplementary funding to help support the maintained nurseries in the borough.

Maintained nursery schools look after a wide range of children and in Barnet are the Moss Hall Nursery School and the Barnet Early Years Alliance Nursery schools, Brookhill, Hampden Way and St Margaret’s in New Barnet.

The Government has launched a consultation asking for input from Local authorities, early years providers and sector representative bodies.

The proposal sets out to correct issues around access to funding, to increase resource where it is most needed and to put all local authorities with these schools on a more even footing.

Chair of the Children, Education & Safeguarding Committee, Cllr Pauline Coakley-Webb, said:

“We have been calling for a sustainable future of maintained nursery schools in Barnet.

“We note that the Government is consulting on increased funding that will benefit Barnet’s nursery schools and enable them to flourish.

“We are supportive of this promise of increased investment and urge Government to deliver on this resource urgently.”