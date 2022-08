Apply now to reduce your winter fuel bills! Find out if you can apply to Warmer Homes for a grant of up to £25,000

The @MayorofLondon’s Warmer Homes programme offers grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 to make homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run. Find out if you’re eligible.

#WarmerHomesLDN

Visit https://bit.ly/3b7WB0u