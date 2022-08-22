Detectives are appealing for help in tracing two people who failed to stop at the scene of a serious collision in Barnet.

At 22:12hrs on Saturday, 20 August, police were called to a road traffic collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane N11.

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a life-threatening condition. The girl’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Bentley is thought to have contained two males, both of whom left the scene on foot prior to the arrival of police. The car has not been reported as lost or stolen.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses, and anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them by calling 101 giving ref number CAD 7888 20AUG22.