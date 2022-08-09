Detectives investigating a robbery on a bus in Bromley are asking for the public’s help to identity four people.

At approximately 13:45hrs on Sunday, 26 June, two teenage boys were travelling on a route 194 bus through Beckenham when they were approached by a group of males.

They threatened the boys and demanded they hand over their phones. The suspects then got off the bus at Cromwell Road. No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Met’s Roads & Transport Police Command have carried out a number of enquiries and are now releasing CCTV images taken from onboard the bus.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3745/26Jun.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.