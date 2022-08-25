Officers are making a new appeal for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl died following a collision in Barnet.

At 22:12hrs on Saturday, 20 August, police were called to a road traffic collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental in Colney Hatch Lane, N11.

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries. She was taken to hospital where she sadly died on Tuesday, 23 August. The girl’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Ian Watson, from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “My thoughts are with the girl’s family as they come to terms with this devastating news and we will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into how the collision occurred continues and I encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward if they haven’t already done so.”

The Bentley is thought to have contained two males, both of whom left the scene on foot before police arrived.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday, 22 August. He was subsequently bailed to return on a date in late September.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 7888/20Aug.