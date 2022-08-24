Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting in Brent.

Police were called to Canterbury Terrace close to Princess Road, NW6, shortly after 21:30hrs on Sunday, 21 August to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. A man and a woman, both aged 27 years old, were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where their injuries was assessed as non life-threatening. The woman has since been discharged.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating. They have established that the victims were shot whilst in a car. The suspect fled the scene in a red car.

Detective Inspector Gemma Alger, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, who saw or heard anything, to please come forward and speak with us.

“This appears to have stemmed from a brief altercation, and the use of a firearm is truly shocking. Thankfully, both of the victims will make a recovery.”

Inspector Yu Zang, from the North West Command Unit – which covers Brent – said: “We are aware that a number of recent incidents on the borough have caused a lot of concern within the community. We share these concerns; there will be an increase in police presence put in place across Brent in a number of key locations in order to provide reassurance and prevent further violence.

“Local officers are working closely with our colleagues to investigate these incidents, and we are always on hand to speak with you. It is vital that we work together to bring those intent on causing violence to justice.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7092/21Aug.