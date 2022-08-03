Detectives investigating a serious assault at Euston railway station are appealing for witnesses and information.

At just after 8.15pm on Wednesday 20 July, an altercation took place between the victim and a man.

Two other men approached, and all three attacked the victim, leaving him unconscious on the floor. All three men then ran out of the station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment to fractured ribs and a fractured nose.

Two men, aged 31 and 23, have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as they may have information which could be crucial to the investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 606 of 20 July.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.