A victim was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in a doorway in Blomfield Street in the City of London at around 4:10am on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

The victim was able to make his way to a nearby café where he raised the alarm and police and paramedics were called. He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Halkett, from the City of London Police, said:

“The incident occurred in the early morning hours and detectives are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was in the area of Blomfield Street and Finsbury Circus, EC2M, between 4am – 4:30am on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

“We want to reassure City residents and those who come into the City to work and socialise, that a full and thorough investigation is underway.”

One man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.