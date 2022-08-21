Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which has left a cyclist critically injured.

Officers were called at 16:46hrs on Friday, 19 August, to a car in collision with a cyclist in Essex Road near the junction with Canonbury Street in Islington.

The cyclist – a man, aged in his 30s – has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The car, a Honda Civic, stopped at the scene. The male driver is assisting police with enquiries. There has been no arrest.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the circumstances. They are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the collision, or captured it on CCTV or dashcam devices.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU on 020 8246 9855 quoting ref 5347/19aug.