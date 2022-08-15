Neil Lennon suffered defeat in the Cypriot Super Cup as his Omonia Nicosia side lost out to Apollon Limassol.

The Celtic legend was serving a touchline suspension after being sent off in last season’s cup final so had to watch on from the stand as his side went down 2-0 to the ten-man league champions. Bagaliy Dabo and Vladimir Antonio got the goals for Apollon who also had Andres Panayiotou sent off and missed a penalty through Petros Psychas.

Lennon’s right-hand man Garry Parker said post-match: “Obviously we are very disappointed. In the first half we didn’t play that well, in the second we stepped up but we needed more. We really wanted to win, we conceded two goals from mistakes.

“We have to look ahead, improve, we have a big game on Thursday

“We still need two or three players, we are looking, we hope to have them by the week.”

Omonia qualified for the match by winning last season’s Cypriot Cup – an extra time success coming despite Lennon’s ordering off.

That also means they play in Europe last season and they enter the Europa League play-off stage next week.

The Super Cup appears to have had its fair share of trouble as Super Sport FM claim “several parts of the stadium were turned into… a garbage dump”.

Lennon has been in charge of the Nicosia outfit for five months after being appointed in March this year.

He signed former Rangers and Hibs winger Brandon Barker and was believed to also be targeting ex Celtic star Tom Rogic.