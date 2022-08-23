Apoel were really up for their Europa Conference game versus the Swedish team Djurgarden coming off a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in front of a massive support they were quick off the mark with two goals the first in the seventh minute when Maglica who turned the ball in when from a shot that hit the bar he was able to charge in and score.

The second came in the 20th minute from a free kick outside the box Blum hit a blaster which the opposing keeper Jacob got a touch but not enough to stop it going into the back of the net.

It looked as it may go their way but in the 68th minute Andersson scored from a very tight angle just inside the six yard box.

Marquinhos added another for Apoel after he received a through ball with only the keeper to beat he slotted the ball home.

And it just wasn’t going to happen for Apoel when in the dying minutes a long kick from the Djurgarden keeper found Asoro in the Apoel half who ran chased by Apoel players to slot the ball past the oncoming Apoel keeper Belec to give the Swedes victory.