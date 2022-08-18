Independent Presidential Candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis paid a two-day visit to Paphos District

As part of his tour of Paphos on Saturday and Sunday, 13 and 14 August, Independent Presidential Candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, accompanied by members of his staff and members of his candidacy support team, visited the local communities of Timi, Nata, Amargeti, Polemi and Tsada where he discussed with the people the important issues and challenges facing the country. Furthermore, Andreas Mavroyiannis had the opportunity to exchange views and submit proposals on the small and big problems that concern and affect the daily life of citizens.

As part of his two-day visit to the district of Paphos, Independent Presidential Candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis visited on Saturday, August 13, Panagia, the birthplace of Archbishop Makarios III and attended an event dedicated to Archbishop Makarios III under the title “Makarios now and forever”.

On Sunday, August 14, he attended and laid a wreath at the National Memorial for the Fallen in the battles of Tylliria in 1964 at the Church of St. Raphael in Pachyammos.

A stop on his two-day tour of our province was his presence at a festival in the community of Kallepeia, a community with which Independent Presidential Candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis has forged special ties with.

As part of his contacts in Tsada, he visited the paternal home – museum of the Evagoras Pallikarides where he talked to relatives of the hero and wrote in the Museum’s visitors’ book.

