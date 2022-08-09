During a heatwave, when temperatures stay really high day after day, you can get dehydrated, overheated and are at risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. This can be very damaging to health and may even be fatal. The very young, very old and people with chronic illness are more at risk.

NHS information providing specific advice on what to do during a heatwave External link

Symptoms to look out for

headaches and dizziness

nausea and vomiting

muscle weakness or cramps

pale skin and a high temperature

sleepiness

hot, dry, red skin

intense thirst

convulsions and loss of consciousness

If you are suffering from any of these symptoms, you should move somewhere cool and drink plenty of water or fruit juice. If you can, take a lukewarm shower, or sponge yourself down with cold water.

Heatstroke can develop if heat exhaustion is left untreated, but it can also occur suddenly and without warning.

Top ways for staying safe in hot weather

look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need.

close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.

Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water and diluted fruit juice. Avoid excess alcohol, caffeinated drinks (tea, coffee and cola) or drinks high in sugar, as these can make you more dehydrated

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

wear light, loose fitting cool clothing, apply sunscreen, wear a hat and walk in the shade if you have to go out in the heat

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling

take care and follow local safety advice, if you are going into the water to cool down

If you suspect someone has heatstroke call 999. Whilst waiting for the ambulance, try to cool them down and if conscious encourage them to drink fluids. Do not give aspirin or paracetamol.

Further advice