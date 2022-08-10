Almost 1.2 million passengers travelled to and from Larnaka and Pafos airports in July, which translates to 82% of the traffic for the corresponding month in 2019.

A representative of Hermes Airports told CNA that “August is considered peak season and there is increased traffic at Cypriot airports these days.”

He added that “overall, passenger traffic this summer has increased compared to the two previous years. July closed with almost 1.2 million passengers at both airports (Larnaka: 800,000, Pafos 400,000), which corresponds to 82% of traffic of July 2019.

In fact, he said, July “is the second month in a row this year that passenger traffic has exceeded 1 million passengers in a month, something that hasn’t happened since October 2019. This is very significant, considering that this year we do not have the Russian and Ukrainian market.”

He also assessed that “September’s traffic will also move at the same pace.”

Replying to a question, the representative of Hermes Airports said that “the countries from and to which most passengers travel are the United Kingdom, Greece, Israel, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, France, Italy and others, from a total of 38 countries with which we have direct flights.”