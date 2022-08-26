What a great win for Omonia winning 2-0 at home against KAA Gent to take the tie 4-0 on aggregate and also advance to the Europa League group stage.

The Cypriot Cup champions went ahead after a quick counterattack was finished off by striker Andronikos Kakoullis, who guided the ball into the bottom left from just inside the box(18′).

Midfielder Charalambos Charalambous went one-on-one with the goalkeeper, thanks to a quick one-two movement, scoring into the bottom right (36′) to knock out the Belgian outfit.

Omonia join Manchester United, Real Sociedad and FC Sheriff,in their group.