New Salamis welcomed Brentwood to their home ground on Tuesday night the game for their first home game in the Isthmian League which was delàýed for 15 minutes as Brentwood players and management arrived latè.

New Salamis got off to a good start continuously attacking Brentwood’s rearguard.

After twenty minutes Derek the reds striker Deŕek Asamoah was pulled down just outside the box and was reworded with a free kick which he took himself but shot well over the bar.

Five minutes later New Salamis player Derek Asamoah was pulled down again this time inside thè bòx.

Up stepped Pap Jawara who took the awarded penalty and slammed the ball passed the opposing keeper Harry Girling to give New Salamis 1-0 lead.

New Salamis forward Derek Asamoah again in the 30th minute shot fròm inside the box and the keèpeŕ saved oñ thè line.

Brentwood were now full on attacking with one good chance when a Brentwood player pounced on a mistake by a Salamina player but his cross was cleared by New Salamis.

The second half Brentwood went looking for a equaliser but New Salamis held out for a 1-0 win recording their second win in as many games and a good start in the Isthmian league after beating Gorleston 3-1 ìn their first game.