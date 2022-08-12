We have released the final few tables for our ‘Celebration of Cyprus’ Gala dinner with Guest

of Honour H.E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nicos Anastasiades that we are proudly hosting on Saturday 17 September. The event is generously sponsored by the Yianis Group.

We are delighted that we will be joined by British Ministers, Shadow Ministers, as well as Parliamentary friends of Cyprus. In addition, we will also be joined by the speakers from our #WeAreUKCypriots event, including John Christodoulou, Theo Paphitis, Dame Janet Paraskeva, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, Lord Adonis, Professor Kypros Nicolaides, Andria Zafirakou and many other guests!

The evening will be a night to remember with the renowned Cypriot composer George Theofanous curating the entertainment.

The Gala will be an occasion for our vibrant diaspora to celebrate both the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as the immense contribution of the 300,000 Britons of Cypriot heritage.

Tickets are £70 per person, which includes a 3-course dinner, wine with meal, and live entertainment. There are very limited tickets available. Information about ticket sales and table bookings can be found at:



We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our main sponsor Yianis Group.

In addition, we would like to thank The Elysée, Ocean Basket UK, Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants and Marathon Food Ltd for helping us make the entertainment possible. We would also like to thank the Republic of Cyprus Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development & the Environment, KEO, Kamanterena.

#WeAreUKCypriots – A unique speaker event

The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK are delighted to announce that Theo Paphitis, one of Britain’s most accomplished businessmen and entrepreneurs, is the latest addition to the high-profile speaker list for #WeAreUKCypriots on Saturday 17th September 2022.

Theo is renowned for reviving the fortunes of several notable high street brands and for his appearances on Dragons’ Den, the Theo Paphitis Retails Group encompasses over 300 stores and 4,000 employees who serve millions of customers a year. Through an exciting live Q&A, Theo will share his fascinating story and valuable insights with our audience of young #UKCypriots.

Theo Paphitis joins a brilliant line-up of high-profile UK-Cypriot speakers including:

• John Christodoulou, businessman and philanthropist

• Dame Janet Paraskeva, former First Civil Service Commissioner

• Dr Linda Papadopoulos, one of Britain’s best-known psychologists

• Lord Adonis, first UK Cypriot to serve in the Cabinet

• Professor Kypros Nicolaides, global fetal medicine pioneer

• Andria Zafirakou, winner of the 2018 Global Teacher Prize

•…and many more

The day will also feature important and timely panel discussions on “Accepting Difference”, “Setting yourself up for a successful career”, “Making an impact”, as well as science and the arts.

The event will bring together 200 young Cypriots through stories, ideas and conversations and is supported by the Government of Cyprus. It will feature contributions from the Government of Cyprus and the UK Cypriot community, young and old, who have made a success working in business and trade, the arts, sciences, politics, and public service.

#WeAreUKCypriots will be held at Bloomberg’s state-of-the-art European Headquarters, a prestigious City landmark, designed by Foster + Partners.

Participation is free however limited places are available and pre-registration is required. To read. more and register, visit: weareukcypriots.org.uk

