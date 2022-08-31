An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was recorded shortly before midnight, with its epicenter centered in the sea area off the coast of ​​Paphos.

According to an announcement by the Geological Survey Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, the earthquake was recorded by the seismological network of the Department at 23:42, on Tuesday. The earthquake had an epicenter in Cyprus’ maritime area, 45 kilometers west of Polis Chrysochous and a focal depth of 27 kilometers and was felt in Paphos district. It was slightly felt in the districts of Limassol and Nicosia.

The Geological Survey Department said it monitors the phenomenon. So far, no damages were reported after the earthquake.