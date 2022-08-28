Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a grass fire near Michleham Down in Woodside Park. Around two hectares of heathland were damaged by fire. The Brigade was called at 1513 and the fire was under control by 1720. Fire crews from Barnet, Finchley, Southgate and Mill Hill fire stations attended the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s been an incredibly busy time for firefighters and our Control Officers who have been working around the clock with our partners to help keep Londoners safe, whether that be from the intense grass fires we’ve seen or flooding incidents. Whilst we haves seen some rainfall, we’re asking Londoners not to be complacent.

“When the ground is incredibly dry it’s harder for water to be absorbed, which is why we have seen flash flooding as the water pools on the surface, but it also means that grasslands are still parched. In the coming days we’re expecting more dry weather, so please continue to help us prevent grass fires by not barbecuing on open land, clearing away rubbish and glass and safely disposing of cigarettes.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took a total of 39 calls to the fires. There were no reports of any injuries.