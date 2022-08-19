On Monday 15th August 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Wood Green, North London, with His Eminence Metropolitan Athanasios of Colognia and His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis. In addition, concelebrating was the Very Revd Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Director of the Office of the Archbishop, Protopresbyter Assistant Priest Panayiotis Dik, Oeconomos Stylianos Savva, Presbyter Petros Georgiou, Archdeacon Dr Georgios Tsourous and Deacon Gervasios Kazakos. Following the gospel reading, The Archbishop presented one of his own crosses to Fr Panayiotis Dik, as an expression of deep gratitude and paternal love for his 30 years of humble service to the Community.

The Community at Wood Green also held its annual Greek festival which showcased Greek culture, food and music to local residents. The festive day concluded with a hospitable reception in Church’s Hall also celebrating the birthday of Meropi-Mary Liveras, the Chairperson of the Women’s Auxiliary Committee.



Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris