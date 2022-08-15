The Cypriot Golf Society held their 3rd event, Challenge Shield recently at Knebworth Golf Club.

The acting Captain for the day was Tony Koureas, close friend of the late Gill Kyriakou, our 2022 deceased Captain. Unfortunately, Tony could not attend the event due to injury.

A full house of 48 golfers, including 3 guests, made the journey to Knebworth in Herfordshire.The conditions were perfect for golf, sunny and not too windy.

The winner of the day was Andy Savva, playing off a 9 handicap with an impressive score of 39 points. Runner up was Michael Falekkos playing off 10 with 38 points.

Knebworth were fantastic hosts, good food, good weather and good golf course, the recipe for an enjoyable day.

Winner: Andy Savva 39pts

Runner up: Michael Falekkos 38pts

Third: Chris Christou 38pts

Best Gross Score: Andrew Adams 73

Best Senior: Chris Christou 38pts

Nearest to the Pin: Gary Casey

Best Guest: Chris Penn

Best Team: Vange Evangelou, Andrew Adams, Nick Christie, Pan Pantelli 103pts

Booby Prize: Andy Anastasiou 21pts

