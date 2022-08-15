The Cypriot Golf Society held their 3rd event, Challenge Shield recently at Knebworth Golf Club.
The acting Captain for the day was Tony Koureas, close friend of the late Gill Kyriakou, our 2022 deceased Captain. Unfortunately, Tony could not attend the event due to injury.
A full house of 48 golfers, including 3 guests, made the journey to Knebworth in Herfordshire.The conditions were perfect for golf, sunny and not too windy.
The winner of the day was Andy Savva, playing off a 9 handicap with an impressive score of 39 points. Runner up was Michael Falekkos playing off 10 with 38 points.
Knebworth were fantastic hosts, good food, good weather and good golf course, the recipe for an enjoyable day.
Winner: Andy Savva 39pts
Runner up: Michael Falekkos 38pts
Third: Chris Christou 38pts
Best Gross Score: Andrew Adams 73
Best Senior: Chris Christou 38pts
Nearest to the Pin: Gary Casey
Best Guest: Chris Penn
Best Team: Vange Evangelou, Andrew Adams, Nick Christie, Pan Pantelli 103pts
Booby Prize: Andy Anastasiou 21pts