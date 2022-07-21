The world premiere of an oratorio dedicated to the mothers of the missing persons in Cyprus took place on Wednesday evening at the Presidential Palace during an event to mark the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus on the 20th of July 1974.

Cypriot world renowned composer Marios Joannou Elia wrote the oratorio ‘Weeping Madonnas’, which was commissioned by the government.

Elia expressed satisfaction with the high level of performance of all the contributors and thanked the Presidency of the Republic for entrusting him with the composition of the specific project.

The event began with a speech by President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, read out by Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides.

The event was attended also by President of the House of Representatives, members of the Council of Ministers, leaders and representatives of political parties, members of the diplomatic corps, of the Church, representatives of the National Guard as well as candidates for the presidential elections.

Participants were Myrsini Margariti, soprano, Yiannis Dionysiou song, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Giorgos Demetriou bouzouki, Elena Mitella Violari piano, Nikolas Melis analog synthesizer, Nikolas Elia electronic sound production, Choir of the Music Lyceum of Nicosia, Chanters of the Archbishopric of Cyprus “St. John of Damascus” and the Byzantine Choir of the Metropolis of Trimythountos “Saint Spyridon”. Giorgos Kountouris was the conductor and Marios Ioannou Elia was the artistic director.

