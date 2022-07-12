Police were called to Green Lanes Walk, N4, at 00.45hrs on Tuesday, 12 July to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 19-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound on the street. She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Her condition has been assessed as non-life threatening.

There have been no arrests. A crime scene is in place.

The Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command leads the investigation and any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 249/12JUL22. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.