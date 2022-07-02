Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Potters Bar.

Between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday 23 June, there was an altercation between two men by a taxi on Cranborne Parade, Mutton Lane, outside of the Strafford Public House. An assault then took place within the taxi which left one man with a non-life-threatening head injury.

Detective Constable Jay Jeffrey, of the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it.

“We believe there were witnesses in the area who may have seen what happened or even filmed some of this incident. If you can help, then please get in touch with us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Anyone with information can contact me directly by email via [email protected]”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/49780/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org (opens in a new window).

A man in his 50s from Potters Bar was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.