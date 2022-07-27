Officers are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured during an aggravated burglary in Waltham Forest.

At around 00:25hrs on Saturday, 23 July, a group of people wearing balaclavas were reported to have forced entry to a residential property in Selwyn Avenue, E4.

Once inside they assaulted two men, aged in their 30s, and demanded they hand over money. Both men were sprayed with a corrosive liquid and one of them suffered a slash wound to his arm.

The suspects left the address empty handed and police were called. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the men were taken to hospital.

Both men have been left with life-changing injuries; one has lost the majority of his sight in one of his eyes.

Detectives have carried out a range of enquiries, including a review of CCTV and forensic evidence, and are now asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

Detective Constable Tiffany Africa, from the local policing team in Waltham Forest, said: “This was a terrible attack and has left the two victims too terrified to return to their own home.

“I am asking for anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday, and saw anybody acting suspiciously, to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 172/23Jul. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.