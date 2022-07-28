Yiannoulla Charalambou

(from Kilanemos, Karpasia, Cyprus)

20.02.1935 – 11.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother on Monday 11 July 2022, at the age of 87. She is preceded by her husband Charalambos Stavrou, and her son Stavros Charalambou. She leaves behind children Sophia, Kyriacos (Gago) and Andreas and 5 grandchildren Niove, Zoe, Alexia, Archie, and Joanna.

The funeral service will take place at 1pm, on Monday 8 August 2022, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB. The burial will take place at 2:30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate London N11 1JJ.

The wake will take place at the Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, London N11 1NL from 3:30pm onwards. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for our chosen charity.

Γιαννούλα Χαραλάμπου

(από Κοιλάνεμος, Καρπασία Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς τη Δευτέρα 11 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Προηγούνται ο σύζυγός της Χαράλαμπος Σταύρου και ο γιος της Σταύρος Χαραλάμπου. Αφήνει πίσω της τα παιδιά Σοφία, Κυριάκο (Γκάγκο) και Ανδρέα και 5 εγγόνια τη Νιόβε, τη Ζωή, την Αλεξία, τον Άρτσι και την Ιωάννα.

Η νεκρώσιμος ακολουθία θα γίνει στη 13.00, τη Δευτέρα 8 Αυγούστου 2022, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αγίας Μαρίας, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14:30, στο New Southgate Cemetery and Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate London N11 1JJ.

Η αφήγηση θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, London N11 1NL από τις 15:30 και μετά. Αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών για το φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα που επιλέξαμε.