Vassilakis Vassiliou

(From Aradippou Cyprus)

11.08.1937 -25.06.2022

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather Vassilakis Vassiliou on 25th June 2022, at the age of 84.

He leaves behind his wife Jenny, his 7 children, 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his 2 brothers, and 2 sisters as well as his extended family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 22nd July 2022, at Archangel Michael Church in Margate 8 Westbrook Cottages, Westbrook, Margate CT9 5BE, at 12:30pm followed by the burial at 1:30 pm, at Margate Cemetery Manston Rd, Margate CT9 4LY

Rest in peace.

Βασιλάκης Βασιλείου

(από την Αραδίππου Κύπρου)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, αδελφού, παππού και προπάππου Βασιλάκη Βασιλείου στις 25 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 84 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Τζένη, 7 παιδιά, 17 εγγόνια, 6 δισέγγονα, 2 αδέρφια και τις 2 αδερφές του καθώς και την ευρύτερη οικογένεια και φίλους του.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 22 Ιουλίου 2022, στην Εκκλησία Αρχαγγέλου Μιχαήλ στο Margate 8 Westbrook Cottages, Westbrook, Margate CT9 5BE, στις 12:30 μ.μ. και στη συνέχεια η ταφή στις 1:30 μ.μ., στο Margate Cemetery Manston Rd, Margate CT9 4LY

Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

