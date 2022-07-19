Vasiliki Yiakoumi Kolios

(from Flamoudi Cyprus)

19.02.1931 – 29.06.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved aunt Vasiliki Yiakoumi Kolios, age 91. She left behind her nieces Magda and Helen, her brother-in-law Takis Georgiou Pistola, her grandnieces Stella and Sophia, and family and friends. Vasiliki had the most loving nature. Her compassion for others was unparalleled. We love her and miss her, and she will remain with us eternally in our hearts and in our prayers The funeral will take place on Friday 29th July 2022. The hearse will pass by the house before going on to the Church. The Funeral will be at 12.30pm at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road London N8 0LY. Vasiliki will be laid to rest at 2.30pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at the Cemetery. As Vasiliki loved flowers, you are most welcome to send floral tributes to Co-op Funeralcare, 16-18 Ashfield Parade, Southgate, London N14 5EJ on the morning of the funeral. Rest in peace Aunty Vasiliki, you can now join your sister Christodoula and brother Kokis.

Βασιλική Γιακουμή Κολιός

(από το Φλαμούδι Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας θείας Βασιλικής Γιακουμή Κολιού, 91 ετών. Άφησε πίσω της τις ανιψιές της Μάγδα και Ελένη, τον κουνιάδο της Τάκη Γεωργίου Πιστόλα, τις εγγονές της Στέλλα και Σοφία, οικογένεια και φίλους.

Η Βασιλική είχε τον πιο αγαπημένο χαρακτήρα. Η συμπόνια της για τους

άλλους ήταν απαράμιλλη. Την αγαπάμε και μας λείπει, και θα μείνει μαζί μας και για πάντα στις καρδιές και στις προσευχές μας

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 29 Ιουλίου 2022. Η νεκροφόρα θα περάσει από το σπίτι πριν πάει στην εκκλησία. Η κηδεία θα γίνει στις 12.30 μ.μ. στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road London N8 0LY. Η Βασιλική θα αναπαυθεί στις 14.30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο. Καθώς η Βασιλική αγαπούσε τα λουλούδια, είστε ευπρόσδεκτοι να στείλετε λουλούδια στο Co-op Funeralcare, 16-18 Ashfield Parade, Southgate, London N14 5EJ το πρωί της κηδείας. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη θεία Βασιλική, τώρα μπορείς να ξαναβρεθείς με την αδερφή σου Χριστοδούλα και τον αδερφό σου Κόκης.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

