Vasiliki Paschali

(Komi Kebir, Cyprus)

08.08.1933 – 15.06.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Vasiliki Paschali from Komi Kebir who sadly passed away in Cyprus on 15th June 2022 at the age of 88. She leaves behind her 3 children, Pas, Christine and Pavlo and their families. She was laid to rest with her beloved husband Theodosis Paschali (Pashouros). The 40-day memorial will be held on Sunday 24th July 2022 at St Nicholas Church, 60 Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, W12 8JW.Family and Friends are welcome.

Βασιλική Πασχαλή

(από την Κώμη Κεπήρ, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Βασιλικής Πασχάλη από την Κώμη Κεπήρ η οποία απεβίωσε στην Κύπρο στις 15 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω της τα 3 παιδιά της, τον Pas, την Christine και τον Pavlo και τις οικογένειες τους. Κηδεύτηκε με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Θεοδόση Πασχάλη (Πασούρο). Το 40 ημερών μνημόσυνο θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 24 Ιουλίου 2022 στην Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, W12 8JW. Οικογένεια και φίλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

