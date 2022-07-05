Theano Nicou

﻿(from Varosi, Famagusta)

﻿01.02.1925 – 28.06.2022

﻿ ﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Theano Nicou, on the 28th of June 2022, at the age of 97. Theano leaves behind her children Voulla, George, Chris and Thelma, daughters-in-law Androulla and Lyn, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, family, and friends. Theano was a warm-hearted and loving lady who cherished her family. Her funeral will take place on Thursday 14 July 2022, at 10am, at the St Mary’s church, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, Wood Green, and burial at Edmonton Cemetery Church St, London N9 9HP, at 12pm. The wake will also take place at the cemetery.

Θεανώ Νίκου

﻿(από Βαρώσι Αμμοχώστου)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Θεανώ Νίκου, στις 28 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 97 ετών. Η Θεανώ αφήνει πίσω της τα παιδιά της Βούλα, Γιώργο, Χρήστο και Θέλμα, νύφες Ανδρούλλα και Lyn, 11 εγγόνια, 22 δισέγγονα, 9 τρισέγγονα, οικογένεια και φίλοι. Η Θεανώ ήταν μια εγκάρδια και στοργική κυρία που αγαπούσε την οικογένειά της. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη

14 Ιουλίου 2022, στις 10 π.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, Wood Green και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery Church St, London N9 9HP, στις 12 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο.

