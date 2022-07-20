Stella Anthony

(from Pendayia)

09-06-1938 – 12-07-2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our behoved Stella Anthony, on Tuesday 12th July 2022, at the age of 84. Stella leaves behind two daughters, Christine & Anastasia, son-in-law Panico, and two grandchildren, Katerina and Vassili. Stella came to London in 1956 with her late husband Basil Anthony so that he may go to university and study English Literature. They then remained settled in London where she supported him throughout his professional life. She also generously supported and donated to various religious and community charities.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th July 2022, at 1pm, at St Katherines Church and the burial will then take place at New Southgate Cemetery. Floral tributes can be sent to Demetriou & English by 8am on Tuesday 26th July or direct to the Church. Donations can be made at the Church for the benefit of the Alzheimer’s society. After the burial, a wake will be offered at the cemetery.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Στέλλας Αντωνίου, την Τρίτη 12 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 84 ετών. Η Στέλλα αφήνει πίσω της δύο κόρες, την Χριστίνα και την Αναστασία, γαμπρό Πανίκο και δύο εγγόνια, την Κατερίνα και τον Βασίλη. Η Στέλλα ήρθε στο Λονδίνο το 1956 με τον αείμνηστο σύζυγο της Βασίλη Αντωνίου για να πάει στο πανεπιστήμιο και να σπουδάσει Αγγλική Φιλολογία. Στη συνέχεια εγκαταστάθηκαν μόνιμα στο Λονδίνο όπου και τον στήριξε σε όλη του την επαγγελματική πορεία. Υποστήριξε επίσης γενναιόδωρα και έκανε δωρεές σε διάφορες θρησκευτικές και κοινοτικές φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 26 Ιουλίου 2022, στη 13:00μμ, στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης και η ταφή θα γίνει στη συνέχεια στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery. Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English έως τις 8 το πρωί της Τρίτης 26 Ιουλίου ή απευθείας στην εκκλησία. Δωρεές μπορούν να γίνουν στην εκκλησία προς το Alzheimer’s society. Μετά την ταφή θα δοθεί η παρηγοριά στο κοιμητήριο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family