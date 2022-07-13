Phivos (Philip) Neophytou

(from Ormideia, Larnaca)

04.01.1956 – 5.07.2022

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of our beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Phivos (Philip)Neophytou on Tuesday 5th July 2022, aged 66. He leaves behind mother Kyriacou (Koulla), his wife Yianoulla (Janet), sons Theo, Kyri, Anthony, daughter Marina, sister Dora, brother George, and many relatives and friends. Words cannot express how devastated we all are. Phivos will be greatly missed by everyone but will remain forever in our hearts and in our thoughts. The funeral service will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, N8 OLY, at 12pm on Friday 22nd July. The burial will take place at 2pm Cemetery Lodge, Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey EN9 1NX. A wake will follow at Haringey Borough FC Coles Park, White Hart Lane,

Tottenham N17 7JP. All are welcome.For those who would like to send flowers; Churchills 263 East Barnet Road, East Barnet, Hertfordshire EN4 8SX. There will also be a donation box for the TTP charity, which was close to Philips heart as his wife has this rare condition.

Φοίβος ​​(Φίλιππος) Νεοφύτου

(από το χωριό Ορμήδεια Λάρνακας)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη και ραγισμένες καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας γιου, συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού, αδελφού και θείου Φοίβου (Φίλιππου) Νεοφύτου την Τρίτη 5 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 66 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη μητέρα του Κυριακού (Κούλα), τη σύζυγo του Γιαννούλα (Janet), γιους Θεοδωρος, Κύρη, Αντώνη, κόρη Μαρίνα, αδελφή Δώρα, αδελφό Γιώργο και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Οι λέξεις δεν μπορούν να εκφράσουν πόσο συντετριμμένοι είμαστε όλοι. Ο Φοίβος θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους, αλλά θα

παραμείνει για πάντα στις καρδιές και στις σκέψεις μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 OLY, στις 12 μ.μ. την Παρασκευής 22 Ιουλίου. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Cemetery Lodge, Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey EN9 1NX. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Haringey Borough FC Coles Park, White Hart Lane, Tottenham N17 7JP. Είστε όλοι ευπρόσδεκτοι. Για όσους θέλουν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο Churchills 263 East Barnet Road, East Barnet, Hertfordshire EN4 8SX. Θα υπάρχει επίσης ένα κουτί δωρεών για τη φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση TTP, η οποία ήταν κοντά στην σύζυγο του Φοίβου, καθώς έπασχε από αυτή τη σπάνια πάθηση.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family