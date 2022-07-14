Petros Chrysanthou

(from London)

18.05.1973 – 6.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, husband, father, and brother Petros Chrysanthou on Wednesday 6th July 2022. He leaves behind his wife Ching Chrysanthou and daughter Ella Chrysanthou. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him. He was the beacon of the family who lit up our lives and a piece of us is now missing.

The funeral will take place on the 20th of July 2022, at 10am, at St Mary’s Church, 21 Trinity Road, N22 and the burial at 12.30pm, at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ

Πέτρος Χρυσάνθου

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας γιου, συζύγου, πατέρα και αδερφού Πέτρου Χρυσάνθου την Τετάρτη 6 Ιουλίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Τσινγκ Χρυσάνθου και την κόρη του Έλλα Χρυσάνθου. Θα λείψει πολύ στην οικογένειά του και σε όλους όσους τον γνώρισαν. Ήταν ο φάρος της οικογένειας που φώτισε τη ζωή μας και ένα κομμάτι μας λείπει τώρα.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει στις 20 Ιουλίου 2022, στις 10 π.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road, N22 και η ταφή στις 12.30 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



