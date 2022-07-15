Panayiotis Ioannou

(from Kalogrea, Kyrenia)

19.05.1935 – 10.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Panayiotis Ioannou on Sunday 10th July 2022, at the age of 87. He leaves behind his beloved wife Angeliki, two children Yiannaki and Maria, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Barbara, four grandsons Johnny, Pany, Angelos & Kyriacos. He will be remembered fondly and deeply missed by all that knew him. The funeral will take place on Monday 25th July 2022, at 11am, at St. Demetrios Church, Logan Road, London, N9 0LP followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London, N9 9HP at 12.30pm. The wake will take place thereafter in the downstairs hall of St. Demetrios Church. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to:

https://www.dementiauk.org in due course.

Παναγιώτης Ιωάννου

(από την Καλογρέα Κερύνειας)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Παναγιώτη Ιωάννου την Κυριακή 10 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Αγγελική, δύο παιδιά Γιαννάκη και Μαρία, τον γαμπρό Άντυ, νύφη Βαρβάρα, τέσσερα εγγόνια Johnny, Pany, Άγγελος & Κυριάκος. Θα τον θυμούνται με αγάπη και θα λείψουν βαθιά όλοι όσοι τον γνώριζαν. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 25 Ιουλίου 2022, στις 11 π.μ. στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Logan Road, Λονδίνο, N9 0LP και στη συνέχεια η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, Λονδίνο, N9 9HP στις 12.30 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στη κάτω αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Δημητρίου. Αντί για λουλούδια, παρακαλούμε δωρεές στο: https://www.dementiauk.org εγκαίρως.

—