Panayiota Georgiou

(from Marathovounos)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Panayiota Georgiou, on the 3rd of July 2022, aged 100.

A beloved mum of 7, grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 11. Reunited with her 2 children in everlasting peace. Proudly devoted to her children, mum is remembered for her great wisdom and sense of humour. Her strength in adversity and hard work is a testament to her resilient character. She was the backbone of the family and at her happiest when around them. We are left with a huge void in our lives. Rest in peace our dearest mum.”

The funeral will take place on the 20th of July 2002, at 12.30pm, at St Mary’s Church Wood Green, 21 Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB.

Παναγιώτα Γεωργίου

(από Μαραθόβουνος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Παναγιώτας Γεωργίου, στις 3 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 100 ετών. Αγαπημένη μαμά 7 παιδιών, 14 εγγονιών και 11 δισέγγονων. Επανενώθηκε με τα 2 παιδιά της σε αιώνια ειρήνη. Περήφανα αφοσιωμένη στα παιδιά της, τη μαμά θα την θυμόμαστε για τη μεγάλη της σοφία και την αίσθηση του χιούμορ.

Η δύναμη της στις αντιξοότητες και τη σκληρή δουλειά είναι απόδειξη του ανθεκτικού χαρακτήρα της. Ήταν η στυλοβάτης της οικογένειας και ήταν πολύ ευτυχισμένη όταν βρισκόταν κοντά της. Έχουμε μείνει με ένα τεράστιο κενό στη ζωή μας. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη αγαπημένη μας μαμά».

Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί στις 20 Ιουλίου 2002, στις 12.30 μ.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, στο Wood Green, 21 Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB.



Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family