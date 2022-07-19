Mario Symeou

(from London)

1 June 1961 – 7 July 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mario on the 7th of July 2022, at the age of 61. He leaves behind his daughters Amelia and Sophie, his wife of 34 years Despina, his siblings Andro, Sophie, Haroulla, nephews Michael, Massimo, nieces Elena, Ellie, brother-in-law Robert and sister-in-law’s Debbie and Donna. As well as his extended family and friends. He was a prominent member of the Greek Cypriot Golf Society which he enjoyed Immensely with his cousins and close friends. He also was a regular visitor to Stamford Bridge and Wembley to watch his beloved Chelsea.

The Funeral will take place on Thursday 28th July at 10.30am at St Catherine’s Church, Friern Barnet, London N20 0NL. Followed by the burial at 12pm New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. The wake will take place at the Arianna Banqueting suite, North London Business Park, N11 1GN. There will be a donation box to MIND charity.

However, if you would like to send flowers, please send them to Demetriou & English by 5pm on Wednesday 27th July.

The love he had for his family will live in our hearts forever.

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Μάριου στις 7 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 61 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του τις κόρες του Αμέλεια και Σόφη, την επί 34χρόνια σύζυγο του Δέσποινα, τα αδέρφια του Άντρο, Σόφη, Χαρούλα, τα ανίψια του Μάικλ, Μάσιμο, Έλενα, Έλλη, κουνιάδο Ρόμπερτ και κουνιάδες Ντέμπι και Ντόνα. Καθώς και την ευρύτερη οικογένεια και τους φίλους του. Ήταν εξέχον μέλος της Ελληνοκυπριακής Εταιρείας Γκολφ, την οποία απολάμβανε απίστευτα με τα ξαδέρφια και τους στενούς του φίλου.. Ήταν επίσης τακτικός επισκέπτης στο Stamford Bridge και στο Wembley για να παρακολουθήσει την αγαπημένη του ομάδα Chelsea. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 28 Ιουλίου στις 10.30 π.μ., στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet, Λονδίνο N20 0NL. Ακολουθεί η ταφή στις 12 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στη σουίτα Arianna Banqueting, North London Business Park, N11 1GN. Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών για την φιλανθρωπική οργάνωση MIND. Ωστόσο, εάν θέλετε να στείλετε λουλούδια, στείλτε τα στο Demetriou & English έως τις 5

το απόγευμα την Τετάρτη 27 Ιουλίου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

