Mario Skitini

(Born in London)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mario Skitini on the 28th of June 2022, at the age of 63. His leaves behind his Father Yiannis (Agios Andronikos). His mother Christinou (Yialoussa.) His sister’s Androulla and Christalla. His nieces Joanna Lydia and Anthea. Also, his nephew Christopher. As well as many relatives and Friend’s Our family chain is broken along with our hearts. May he rest in eternal peace and forever in our hearts.

The funeral will take place on Monday 18th of July 2022, at 1pm, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road N22 8LB, followed by the burial, at 2.30pm, at New

Southgate Cemetery N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at the cemetery.

Μάριος Σκιτίνη

(Γεννήθηκε στο Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Μάριου Σκιτίνη στις 28 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 63 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τον πατέρα του Γιάννη (από τον Άγιο Ανδρόνικο), μητέρα Χριστίνου (από τη Γιαλούσα), τις αδερφές του Ανδρούλλα και Χρυστάλλα, ανίψια Ιωάννα, Λυδία και Ανθέα και τον ανιψιό του Χριστόφορο, καθώς και πολλοί συγγενείς και φίλοι.

Η οικογενειακή μας αλυσίδα έχει σπάσει μαζί με τις καρδιές μας. Είθε ν’ αναπαύεται “εν ειρήνη”, για πάντα στις καρδιές μας.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 18 Ιουλίου 2022, στη 13.00μμ, στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή, στις 14.30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family