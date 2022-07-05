Margarita Gould (formerly Margarita Loizidou)

(from Yeri, Cyprus)

14.06.41 – 27.06.22

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved and most precious wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Margarita Gould, on 27 June 2022, aged 81. Margarita was a wonderful, kind, and devoted lady who loved and was loved by her whole family. She will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. She leaves behind her husband Stephen, her children Harry and Elena, son-in-law John, grandchildren Christopher, Stephanie, Thomas, Matthew and Liam and great grandson Henry. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 13 July 2022, at St Anthony and St John Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, N76RT, at 12 noon and burial at 2pm, at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP Flowers can be sent to the office of Demetriou & English 131-133 Middleton Road, Wood Green N22 8BY. All donations to Marie Curie.

Μαργαρίτα Γκουλντ (πρώην Μαργαρίτα Λοϊζίδου)

(από το Γέρι, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης και πολύτιμης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Μαργαρίτα Γκουλντ, στις 27 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 81 ετών. Η Μαργαρίτα ήταν μια υπέροχη, ευγενική και αφοσιωμένη κυρία που αγαπούσε και αγαπήθηκε από όλη την οικογένεια της. Θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγο της Stephen, τα παιδιά της Χάρης και Έλενα, τον γαμπρό της John, τα εγγόνια της Κρίστοφερ, Στέφανη, Θωμάς, Ματθαίος και Liam και τον

δισέγγονο της Henry. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 13 Ιουλίου 2022, στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Αντωνίου του Μεγάλου και Ιωάννου Βαπτιστού, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway, N76RT, στις 12 το μεσημέρι και η ταφή στις 2 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP. Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στα γραφεία του Demetriou & English

131-133 Middleton Road, Wood Green N22 8BY. Όλες οι δωρεές στη Marie Curie.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

