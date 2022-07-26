Loucas Georgiou Andreou

(from Eptakomi, Cyprus)

12.12.1946 – 30.06.2022

﻿It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Loucas Georgiou Andreou, who passed away on the 30th of June 2022, at the age of 75. He leaves behind his wife Eftihia, his children Eleni, Maria and Christos and daughter-in-law Anastasia, as well as his grandchildren Andreas, Loucas, Sotiris, Loucas, Lucy, Alexandros and Eliana-Maria and his great-grandchildren Anastasia and Marianna. He will be deeply missed but will always be in our hearts. The funeral will take place at 10am, on Tuesday 2nd August 2022, at St Demetrios Church, Logan Road, London N9 0LP and the burial at 12 noon, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. The wake will take place at St Demetrios Church Hall. The family kindly asks instead of flowers to give donations in aid of to St Demetrios Church for which there will be a donation box at the church and cemetery. Donations can also be made on JustGiving by following the link below:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chris-georgiou?utm_term=4D65YA2E2

Λουκάς Γεωργίου Ανδρέου

(από την Επτακώμη Κύπρου)

﻿ ﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη και ραγισμένες καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Λουκά Γεωργίου Ανδρέου, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 30 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 75 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του τη σύζυγο του Ευτυχία, τα παιδιά του Ελένη, Μαρία και Χρήστο, τη νύφη του Αναστασία, τα εγγόνια του Ανδρέας, Λουκάς, Σωτήρης, Λουκάς, Λουκία, Αλέξανδρος, Ηλιάνα-Μαρία και τα δισέγγονα του Αναστασία και Μαριάννα. Θα μας λείψει πολύ, αλλά θα είναι πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 10 π.μ., την Τρίτη 2 Αυγούστου 2022 στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Logan Road, London N9 0LP και η ταφή στις 12 το μεσημέρι στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Δημητρίου. Η οικογένεια παρακαλεί αντί για λουλούδια να γίνουν δωρεές για την ενίσχυση της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Δημητρίου για την οποία θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών τόσο στην εκκλησία όσο και στο κοιμητήριο. Δωρεές μπορούν επίσης να γίνουν στο JustGiving στο παρακάτω σύνδεσμο:

