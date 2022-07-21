Evangelos Argyrou

(from London)

03.02.1955 – 06.07.2022

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved father Evangelos Argyrou on wednesday 6th July 2022 aged 67. He leaves behind his loving children Maria, Andrea and Peter. And his grandchildren Rhea, Cairo, Ava, Roman and Tia. He was a devoted family man and will be deeply missed by us all.

The funeral will be held on Monday 25th July 2022, at 12pm, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY and the burial at 2pm, at Islington & St Pancras Cemetery 278 High Rd, London N2 9AG. The wake will be held after the burial at The Clissold Arms, 105 Fortis Green, Fortis Green, London, N2 9HR.

Ευάγγελος Αργυρού

(από Λονδίνο)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα Ευάγγελου Αργυρού την Τετάρτη 6 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 67 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του τα αγαπημένα του παιδιά Μαρία, Ανδρέα και Πέτρο, τα εγγόνια του Ρέα, Κάιρο, Άβα, Ρομάν και Τία. Ήταν ένας αφοσιωμένος οικογενειάρχης και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 25 Ιουλίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ., στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY και η ταφή στις 2 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Islington & St Pancras Cemetery 278 High Rd, London N2 9ΑΓ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο The Clissold Arms, 105 Fortis Green, Fortis Green, London, N2 9HR.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family