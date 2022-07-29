Eftyhia (Effie) Ttofia

(from London)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Eftyhia (Effie) Ttofia at the age of 62. A kind and loving family woman, she leaves behind her husband, her three daughters, her son,

her sons-in-law, her nine grandchildren, her four brothers, many friends, and relatives

in Cyprus and England. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a good friend.

A hardworking woman, known for her kindness, her generosity, and her love for her family.

She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her. Her funeral will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the The Twelve Apostles Church Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park AL9 6NG,

and her burial at 136 Cromwell Avenue Cemetery, Cheshunt, EN7 5DW, at 13.00pm.

The wake will take place at Cuffley Youth & Community Centre, 70 Station Rd EN6 4EY.

Please, instead of flowers, contributions will be made for the structure of the church

of The Twelve Apostles, there will be a box in the church and then in the cemetery. For more information call on 0778 7528 865

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

Ευτυχία (Εφή) Ττόφια

(από το Λονδίνο)

01.07.1960 – 16.07.2022

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ευτυχίας (Εφή) Ττόφια

σε ηλικία 62 ετών. Μια τρυφερή και στοργική οικογενειάρχισσα, αφήνει πίσω τον άντρα της,

τις τρεις θυγατέρες της, τον γιό της, τους γαμπρούς της, τα εννέα εγγόνια της, τα τέσσερα αδέρφια της, πολλούς φίλους, συγγενείς στην Κύπρο και στην Αγγλία. Ήταν μια καταπληκτική σύζυγος, μητέρα, γιαγιά, αδελφή και ένας καλός φίλος. Μια εργατική γυναίκα, γνωστή για την καλοσύνη της,

την γενναιοδωρία της και την αγάπη της για την οικογένεια της. Θα λείψει πολύ στην οικογένεια της και σε όσους την γνώρισαν. Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 29 Ιουλίου 2022 και ώρα 11π.μ. στην εκκλησία των 12 Αποστολών Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park AL9 6NG, και η ταφή της στο κοιμητήριο 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, EN7 5DW, στη 13.00μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο Cuffley Youth & Community Centre, 70 Station Rd EN6 4EY. Σας παρακαλούμε αντί λουλουδιών θα γίνονται εισφορές για την διάπλαση της εκκλησίας των 12 Αποστολών, θα υπάρχει κουτί στην εκκλησία και ακολούθως στο κοιμητήριο. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επικεινωνήστε

στο 0778 7528 865

