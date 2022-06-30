Costas Kyriacou Ioannides

(Nicosia, Cyprus)

15th February 1941 – 12th June 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Costas Kyriacou Ioannides on Sunday 12th June 2022 at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind his two Children, Kyriacos and Nikoletta, who he shared with Stella, and his three beloved Grandchildren Anastasia, August-Vasili & Stella-Sou. At the age of 15 he moved to London with his family. He will be dearly missed by all his family. He was the middle one of five siblings. Like many Cypriots they settled in North London and as a young man he was one of the founders of the Greek Orthodox churches in Wood Green, he was a devoted parishioner for most of his life. His funeral will be held at St Marys, 21 Trinity Road, London, N22 8LB at 10:30 followed by tea/coffee in the Church Hall. The burial will be at 15:00 at Colchester Cemetery & Crematorium, Mersea Rd, Colchester CO2 8RU. Flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English (131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8GN) or alternatively donations to The National Brain Appeal are

welcome by going to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nikki-jarrett1

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Κώστα Κυριάκου Ιωαννίδη την Κυριακή 12 Ιουνίου 2022 στο Εθνικό Νοσοκομείο Νευρολογίας και Νευροχειρουργικής μετά από εγκεφαλικό επεισόδιο που υπέστη. Αφήνει πίσω του τα δύο παιδιά του, τον Κυριάκο και τη Νικολέττα, που μοιραζόταν με τη Στέλλα, και τα τρία αγαπημένα του Εγγονάκια: Αναστασία, Αύγουστο-Βασίλη και Στέλλα-Σου. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένειά του. Σε ηλικία 15 ετών μετακόμισε στο Λονδίνο με την οικογένειά του. Ήταν ο μεσαίος από τα πέντε αδέρφια. Όπως πολλοί Κύπριοι εγκαταστάθηκαν στο Βόρειο Λονδίνο και ως νέος βοήθησε να βρεθούν οι ελληνορθόδοξες εκκλησίες στο Wood Green, ήταν αφοσιωμένος ενορίτης για το μεγαλύτερο μέρος της ζωής του. Η κηδεία του θα γίνει στο St Marys, 21 Trinity Road, Λονδίνο, N22 8LB στις 10:30 και στη συνέχεια τσάι/καφές στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 15:00 στο Colchester Cemetery & Crematorium, Mersea Rd, Colchester CO2 8RU.

Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English (131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8GN) ή εναλλακτικά οι δωρεές στο The National Brain Appeal είναι ευπρόσδεκτες μεταβαίνοντας στη διεύθυνση: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nikki-jarrett1

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

